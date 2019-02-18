﻿ ﻿

18 lutego 2019, 15:10 Krajobraz, na którym zobaczycie prawdziwe piękno. Galeria nagrodzonych zdjęć konkursu International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Międzynarodowy konkurs fotograficzny poświęcony tematyce krajobrazu: „International Landscape Photographer of the Year”, choć wywodzi się z Australii, to na jego piątą edycję nadesłało zdjęcia 863 fotografów z całego świata. Spośród prawie trzech tysięcy zdjęć wybrano laureatów dwóch najważniejszych nagród: dla najlepszego fotografa roku oraz za najlepsze zdjęcie roku. Zgodnie z werdyktem jury, najlepszym fotografem krajobrazu okazał się Adam Gibbs, a pojedynczy krajobraz najlepiej uchwycił Paul Marcellini.



"Fotografowie krajobrazu to prawdziwi pasjonaci. Niektórzy pasjonują się odkrywaniem odległych miejsc i ukazywaniem ich w wyjątkowym świetle, podczas gdy inni z pasją używają swojej wyobraźni do tworzenia krajobrazów w umysłach" - wyjaśnia Peter Eastway, przewodniczący sędziów.
 
Poza dwoma głównymi nagrodami: Fotografa Roku (seria czterech zdjęć) oraz Fotografii Roku (najlepszy pojedynczy obraz krajobrazu) przyznawane są również specjalne nagrody w kategoriach, które co roku są inne. W tym roku specjalne kategorie to: zachód i wschód słońca, śnieg i lód, mgła oraz drzewo.
 
"Myślę, że sztuka jest sztuką i nie ma żadnych reguł, ale jeśli zdjęcia przedstawiające krajobraz i przyrodę powstały poprzez złożenie kilku zdjęć, powinny zostać jasno określone jako cyfrowa sztuka graficzna, a nie fotografia. Zamiana nieba lub dodanie czy usunięcie elementu krajobrazu jest w mojej opinii manipulacją, a nie prawdziwą fotografią krajobrazu" – stwierdził Marcellini.

I miejsce Fotograf roku

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

II miejsce Fotograf roku

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

III miejsce Fotograf roku

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

I miejsce Zdjęcie roku

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Paul Marcellini / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

II miejsce Zdjęcie roku

 

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

III miejsce Zdjęcie roku

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Roberto Marchegiani / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

Galeria zwycięskich zdjęć poświęconych tematyce krajobrazu

 

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Chris Byrne / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Xiao Zhu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Ann Kristin Lindaas / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Ignacio Palacios / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Oliver Wehrli / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Nicola Pirondini / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Mark Greenland / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Daniel Laan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Matthew Reilly / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Huibo Hou / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Huibo Hou / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Mat Beetson / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Mat Beetson / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Peter Virag / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Xiao Zhu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Nathaniel Merz / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Peter Lik / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Andrey Omelyanchuk / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Lazar Ovidiu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Gabor Dvornik / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Tom Putt / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Tom Putt / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Julie Fletcher / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Daniel Trippolt / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Nico Rinaldi / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Matt MacPherson / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Weimin Chu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Veselin Atanasov / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Veselin Atanasov / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Cindy Lee Hoover / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 Fot. Ignacio Palacios / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Rene Algesheimer / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Mieke Boynton / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Weimin Chu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Daniel Laan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Daniel Laan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Cuma Cevik / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Warren Keelan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Warren Keelan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Matt Jackisch / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Werner Van Steen / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. John Finney / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Bob Wild / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Anil Sud / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. TJ Thorne / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Tom Hegen / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Kath Salier / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Kath Salier / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Mark Greenland / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Thorsten Scheuermann / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Edward Hyde / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Federico Rekowski / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Callie Chee / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Marcio Esteves Cabral / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Krajobraz International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fot. Yan Zhang / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

 

﻿