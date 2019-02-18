Krajobraz, na którym zobaczycie prawdziwe piękno. Galeria nagrodzonych zdjęć konkursu International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

"Fotografowie krajobrazu to prawdziwi pasjonaci. Niektórzy pasjonują się odkrywaniem odległych miejsc i ukazywaniem ich w wyjątkowym świetle, podczas gdy inni z pasją używają swojej wyobraźni do tworzenia krajobrazów w umysłach" - wyjaśnia Peter Eastway, przewodniczący sędziów.

Poza dwoma głównymi nagrodami: Fotografa Roku (seria czterech zdjęć) oraz Fotografii Roku (najlepszy pojedynczy obraz krajobrazu) przyznawane są również specjalne nagrody w kategoriach, które co roku są inne. W tym roku specjalne kategorie to: zachód i wschód słońca, śnieg i lód, mgła oraz drzewo.

"Myślę, że sztuka jest sztuką i nie ma żadnych reguł, ale jeśli zdjęcia przedstawiające krajobraz i przyrodę powstały poprzez złożenie kilku zdjęć, powinny zostać jasno określone jako cyfrowa sztuka graficzna, a nie fotografia. Zamiana nieba lub dodanie czy usunięcie elementu krajobrazu jest w mojej opinii manipulacją, a nie prawdziwą fotografią krajobrazu" – stwierdził Marcellini.

Tym razem, omawiając najczęściej popełniane przez fotografów błędy przyjrzymy się bliżej fotografii krajobrazowej. Jest to temat uprawiany szczególnie chętnie przez wszystkich – zarówno początkujących pasjonatów, jak i osoby bardziej doświadczone.

I miejsce Fotograf roku

II miejsce Fotograf roku

III miejsce Fotograf roku

I miejsce Zdjęcie roku

II miejsce Zdjęcie roku

III miejsce Zdjęcie roku

Galeria zwycięskich zdjęć poświęconych tematyce krajobrazu

