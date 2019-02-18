- Kurs fotografii
Krajobraz, na którym zobaczycie prawdziwe piękno. Galeria nagrodzonych zdjęć konkursu International Landscape Photographer of the Year.18 lutego 2019, 15:10
Międzynarodowy konkurs fotograficzny poświęcony tematyce krajobrazu: „International Landscape Photographer of the Year”, choć wywodzi się z Australii, to na jego piątą edycję nadesłało zdjęcia 863 fotografów z całego świata. Spośród prawie trzech tysięcy zdjęć wybrano laureatów dwóch najważniejszych nagród: dla najlepszego fotografa roku oraz za najlepsze zdjęcie roku. Zgodnie z werdyktem jury, najlepszym fotografem krajobrazu okazał się Adam Gibbs, a pojedynczy krajobraz najlepiej uchwycił Paul Marcellini.
I miejsce Fotograf roku
Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Adam Gibbs / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
II miejsce Fotograf roku
Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Greg Boratyn / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
III miejsce Fotograf roku
Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Peter Svoboda / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
I miejsce Zdjęcie roku
Fot. Paul Marcellini / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
II miejsce Zdjęcie roku
Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
III miejsce Zdjęcie roku
Fot. Roberto Marchegiani / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Galeria zwycięskich zdjęć poświęconych tematyce krajobrazu
Fot. Chris Byrne / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Xiao Zhu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Ann Kristin Lindaas / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Ignacio Palacios / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Oliver Wehrli / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Nicola Pirondini / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Mark Greenland / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Daniel Laan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Matthew Reilly / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Huibo Hou / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Huibo Hou / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Mat Beetson / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Mat Beetson / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Peter Virag / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Xiao Zhu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Nathaniel Merz / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Peter Lik / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Andrey Omelyanchuk / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Lazar Ovidiu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Gabor Dvornik / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Tom Putt / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Tom Putt / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Julie Fletcher / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Daniel Trippolt / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Nico Rinaldi / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Matt MacPherson / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Weimin Chu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Miles Morgan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Veselin Atanasov / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Veselin Atanasov / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Cindy Lee Hoover / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Ignacio Palacios / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Rene Algesheimer / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Mieke Boynton / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Weimin Chu / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Daniel Laan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Daniel Laan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Cuma Cevik / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Warren Keelan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Warren Keelan / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Matt Jackisch / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Werner Van Steen / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. John Finney / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Bob Wild / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Anil Sud / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. TJ Thorne / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Tom Hegen / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Kath Salier / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Kath Salier / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Mark Greenland / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Thorsten Scheuermann / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Edward Hyde / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Federico Rekowski / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Callie Chee / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Marcio Esteves Cabral / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Fot. Yan Zhang / The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
